Raze The Maze share video for Letters From The Parking Lot

Raze The Maze, the band formed by MoeTar duo, vocalist Moorea Dickason and bassist Tarik Ragab have shared a new video for Letters From The Parking Lot, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the pari's second album, 7am Dream, which has just been released through the Raze The Maze Bandcamp page.

"7am Dream showcases a few years of creative & life energy poured into ten songs and recordings that encompass our favourite collection of curated original music yet," the band say. "This album was a perfect collaboration of two visions coming together as one, with no holds barred creatively. This is exactly the album we wanted to make.

"You'll hear odd meter, unusual but alluring chord progressions, dense vocal harmonies, and lyrics on duality, spiritual seeking, mind expansion, the purgatory of isolation, absurdism, conspiracy and its current role in society, and philosophy. This record is both cerebral and emotional, insane and odd while teaming with life, hooks & heart. Listen, order, share, enjoy."

The duo formed MoeTar (a play on both their names) in 2008. The band released two albums on the Magna Carta label, From These Small Seeds (2012) and Entropy of the Century (2014), as well as their own self-released EP The Final Four in 2018.

Get 7am Dream.