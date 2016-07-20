New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

Jon Anderson graces the cover of Prog 68 as we announce that he will be the recipient of the Prog God award at the 2016 Progressive Music Awards. In Prog magazine’s biggest ever cover story Jon talks about the honour as well as looking back over the making his debut soon album, Olias Of Sunhillow, which celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year, his solo career n general, his latest collaboration with Roine Stolt, Invention Of Knowledge, and the very latest news on the Anderson Rabin Wakeman collaboration.

Also in Prog 68...

Fish - in this issue’s The Prog Interview, the big man discusses his next album and ponders the end of one of prog music’s most dramatic careers. It’s one of his most revealing interviews ever!

Peter Gabriel - Producer Daniels Lanois and bassist Tony Levin chat about the making of Peter’s So, Us and Up albums.

Peter Baumann - the ex-Tangerine Dream man has released his first new album in 33 years. He chats about that and his work with the German synth pioneers.

The Jelly Jam - In a rare interview, John Myung chats about his hopes for his prog rock offshoot with Kings X’s Ty Tabor and Dixie Dreggs’ Rod Mortgenstein.

Tiles - The US prog rockers discuss their hopes for their latest star-studded new album.

Airbag - The Norwegian prog rockers get dark and introspective on new album Disconnected.

Lee Abraham - The British prog guitarist chats about his new also album. And AOR?

Dave Foster - The Mr. So & So and Panic Room guitarist talks about his new solo release.

Gandalf’s Fist - Those crazy Cumbrian’s have released a triple concept album with a raft of super special guests.

Ray Wilson - the former Genesis man discusses new albums and life in Poland.

Camel - Former manager Max Hole tells his fantastic story.

Pavlov’s Dog - Were they the very first US prog band?

Pain Of Salvation - Daniel Gidlenlow reveals his prog world in My Prog.

Plus live and album reviews from The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Robert Reed, Rick Wakeman, Soft Machine, Pink Floyd, Syd Arthur, Radiohead and more….

And on the CD, new prog sounds from Circuline, Huis, Lifesigns, Gandalf’s Fist, Ghost Medicine an more.

You can subscribe to Prog from the brand new subs page here, or purchase this single issue from here.