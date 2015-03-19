Ray Wilson looks back with box set

Former Genesis vocalist Ray Wilson has launched a career retrospective box set.

Entitled The Studio Albums 1993 - 2013, it includes his records Swing Your Bag (1993), Millionairhead (1999), The Next Best Thing (2004), She (2006), Propaganda Man (2008), Unfulfillment (2011) and Chasing Rainbows (2013).

Millionairhead was the sole release by Wilson’s band Cut, while She and Unfufillment were collaborations with his old outfit Stiltskin.

The set is available for pre-order via Wilson’s website, with orders being sent out as of March 20 (Friday).

He’s currently touring in Europe, with dates secured until the end of the year.