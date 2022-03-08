Rammstein launch spooky underwater video teaser - more coming Friday

Rammstein have released a video teaser via their social media channels, and promise to reveal more on Friday at 4pm UK time (5pm CET, 11am EST).

The 26-second clip is shot in murky water, and features creaking noises and a muted, somewhat mournful piano. There's a severed rope, and what might or might not be a corpse. It's all very Rammstein.

The band have also added an upcoming premiere to their YouTube page, giving it the title Zeit Kommt ("Time Is Coming"), which may a single title, or it may merely reflect that the video hasn't arrived yet. Who knows? Certainly not us. Although we presume it's the first step along the road to the release of the band's hugely anticipated follow-up to 2019's self-titled album.

The band have also updated their logo across their social media accounts, which now features Dirk Rudolph's iconic design – first used on the Sonne single in 2001 – in gold, on a red background.

Last month, German composer/musical director Sven Helbig – who contributed to the group’s new album – suggested that the album's releases may be held up due to a shortage of paper.

Speaking to the denizens of RammWiki, Helbig said, "They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that’s probably not feasible right now.



“My work is finished,” he added. “Two weeks ago I finally delivered. For the band, this hang-up is annoying now. The six of them don’t know when the album is coming, they don’t know if the tour is going to happen this year.

“They want to move forward, they want to play, but instead, like almost all musicians, they’re sitting there wringing their hands, waiting for decisions to finally be made.”

Earlier this week, Rammstein issued a statement of support for the people of Ukraine, saying, "Each member of the band has various experiences of the two countries; all members of the band have friends, associates, partners, fans in both lands. We acknowledge the desperation that many Russian fans may feel when faced with the actions of their government, and we want to remember the humanity shared by both Russian and Ukrainian citizens."

Rammstein's 2022 tour is due to kick off in Prague in May. Full dates below.

Rammstein 2022 Tour

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Tickets are on sale now.