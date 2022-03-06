Rammstein and Deep Purple issue statements to offer support to people of Ukraine

Rammstein and Deep Purple have both taken to social media to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and to offer their support to to the Ukrainian people.

In a statement issued in English, Ukrainian and Russian, Rammstein say, "The band Rammstein wishes to express its support for the nation of Ukraine as it resists the shocking attack perpetrated by the Russian government.

"Above all at this moment, we feel particular grief for the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"Each member of the band has various experiences of the two countries; all members of the band have friends, associates, partners, fans in both lands.

"We acknowledge the desperation that many Russian fans may feel when faced with the actions of their government, and we want to remember the humanity shared by both Russian and Ukrainian citizens."

Deep Purple have also cancelled their upcoming shows in Moscow and Kyiv. They were due to play at the Palace Of Sports in Kyiv on May 31, and at Moscow's Megasport Sports Palace on June 4.

The band posted the lyrics to the Cold War-themed Child In Time on their Facebook page – with each band member going on to make individual statements regarding the invasion – while Roger Glover and Don Airey addressed the band's relationship with Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and prime minister.

Deep Purple played a "thank you" show for Medvedev when he stepped down as chairman of Russian state gas company Gazprom in 2008 – an event attended by current Russian president Vladimir Putin – and were guests of honour at a private party thrown at Medvedev's home three years later.

Roger Glover: "Like many performers, we have occasionally performed private concerts for fans in various countries.

"We are an apolitical band and in no way, was our intention ever political. It was music. These days are different. We condemn Putin's military for the atrocities to innocent men, women and children in Ukraine, and we apologise to our Russian and Ukrainian fans that the shows have been cancelled. We live in hope that we can fulfil those dates in the future."

Don Airey: "Watching the news that Russian missiles have just destroyed the Opera House in Freedom Square Kharkiv, where DP played almost exactly 20 years ago, memorable for Ian Gillan donning a tutu he found in a dressing room cupboard and proclaiming himself 'Deep Purple in Frock', for the gear arriving at 7pm and somehow the show starting at 8pm, for an old apparatchik single-handedly trying to make the young audience sit back down during the set with such zeal that he had a seizure, and next day on the way back to the airport my asking about a statue 'Is that Lenin?', Roger Glover replying, 'Well it’s definitely not McCartney'.

"A different day today, I have just written to Dmitri Medvedev, former President and now head of the Russian Security Council, returning the autograph he gave me at the dinner for Deep Purple at the Gorky Palace in March 2011, in protest at his various statements post invasion."

Ian Gillan: "If speaking out means we shall never see our Russian friends again, then that is a big sacrifice, but nothing compared with never again seeing our Ukrainian friends who are being killed to satisfy the psychopathic ambitions of the Russian leader.

"I would like to see Russians on the streets in their millions, to show their disgust at the Ukrainian invasion, and I’d like to dream that very quickly, Russia can find some modern leadership that will bring them back into the world as friends. We have so much in common."

Ian Paice: "What’s happening is beyond distressing. It’s criminal and should be treated as such. The invasion of Putin’s army into Ukraine, (because that’s what it is), I hope will turn out to bring his ultimate downfall. And that someone who is 'functioning mentally in the 21st century', can lead the Russian people back into the fold.

Steve Morse: "I've always thought music should be non-political, and cross every border as the universal language. As a citizen of a deeply divided country, one thing here that everybody agrees on is: Stop this attack on a Country who voluntarily disarmed their nukes to satisfy all the big players. Stop, lower your guns, turn back, help others on the way back!"

In 2002, Ian Gillan explained Child In Time's origin's to Mumbai's Mid Day Times, saying, "There are two sides to that song - the musical side and the lyrical side. On the musical side, there used to be this song Bombay Calling by a band called It's A Beautiful Day. It was fresh and original, when Jon was one day playing it on his keyboard. It sounded good, and we thought we'd play around with it, change it a bit and do something new keeping that as a base.

"But then, I had never heard the original Bombay Calling. So we created this song using the Cold War as the theme, and wrote the lines 'Sweet child in time, you'll see the line.' The song basically reflected the mood of the moment, and that's why it became so popular."

Other bands to have cancelled shows in reaction to the Russian invasion include Iron Maiden, who've cancelled their June 1 show in Moscow and May 29 concert in Kyiv, citing the “ongoing situation,” Iggy Pop, Green Day, Bring Me the Horizon, Cradle Of Filth and Slipknot.

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann's upcoming European tour, which includes shows in Kyiv, Moscow and Novosibirsk, was postponed in January due to covid-19. It's now scheduled to take place November.