Rammstein have recorded a secret new album in lockdown

Typical. You wait a decade for a new Rammstein album then two come along… well, fairly close to each other.

Keyboard gimp Flake Lorenz confirmed that the band have spent the past few months recording a brand new album.

“The fact that we couldn't perform live increased our creativity,” he told Motor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we hadn't planned on."

The news isn’t entirely unexpected - the usually secretive six-piece have posted photos and video footage from La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where they recorded 2019’s untitled album. But this is the first time anyone from the band has confirmed that they have been making a new album.

No news on when it’s released, but we'll keep you posted – so check back here regularly.