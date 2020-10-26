Sonne is voted the greatest Rammstein song ever

Rammstein fans have voted Sonne the German industrial-metal icons’ greatest ever song.

More than 20,000 people took part in a poll conducted by Metal Hammer to determine the 20 greatest Rammstein songs ever, which saw Sonne beating Deutschland, Du Hast, Mein Herz Brennt and Engel to the top spot.

The song originally appeared on 2001’s Mutter album, and was accompanied by an infamous video featuring the band as a bunch of sex-obssessed dwarves working for a gold dust-addicted Snow White.

Other songs in the fan-voted list of the 20 greatest Rammstein songs ever include Mein Teil (No.8), Radio (No.16) and Rammstein (No.20).

You can see the full list in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer, available to buy now.

