Rammstein confirm UK stadium show for 2020

Rammstein have announced a UK date as part of their European stadium tour of 2020. In addition to the shows announced two weeks ago, they will also bring their fiery industrial hellscape to Coventry, playing at the city's Ricoh Arena on June 20. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

The band, whose self-titled album debuted at no.1 in 14 countries when it was released in May, performed at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes last weekend.

Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade said of the show, "From the towering, industrial nightmare of a set to the endless jets of flame, plumes of black smoke, stunning light show and, yes, confetti, this was a show for the ages – Rammstein planting their flag loudly and once again confirming themselves as the biggest and best show in rock music."

Rammstein 2020 Stadium Tour

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark