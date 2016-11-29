Rainbow's Ronnie Romero covers Queen with Lords Of Black

Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero has covered Queen track Innuendo with his band, Lords Of Black.

They recorded the track during sessions for their latest album II. Listen to it below.

The Chilean-born singer, who was personally chosen for the role by guitar icon Ritchie Blackmore last year, said fans appreciate him more for being true to himself onstage – rather than copying the vocal style of former frontmen such as Ronnie James Dio, Graham Bonnet and Joe Lynn Turner.

Romero said: “I feel really good with my job. I tried to make justice, not just to the songs, but all the singers.

“I just try to sing the songs in my own way and my own style and I think the people appreciate that. I’m not just a copy of the other singers, I prefer to sing like Ronnie Romero singing those songs.

“I think the people prefer that – I think they don’t like seeing a guy or pay for a ticket to hear a guy try to sing like Ronnie James Dio. It’s not a good idea.”

Rainbow’s reunion shows at this year’s Monsters Of Rock festival in Germany were recently given a home DVD release – with the vinyl package launching next month.

