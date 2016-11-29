Deftones' Stephen Carpenter tells his favourite weed story

Deftones’ Stephen Carpenter has shared his favourite “getting high” story.

The guitarist recalls he and a friend smoking a number of joints in the lobby of the Marriott Hotel in downtown Melbourne while on the Big Day Out Australian tour in 2003 – before turning the place into a “full-on party.”

He tells Fret12: “We smoked the whole joint and had our drinks and had a great time. No one said a word to us, not once throughout this whole joint. I said to Juan, ‘I’m gonna roll another one. No one’s said anything, it’s gonna be alright.’

“We repeated this process all the way to eight joints, and the whole entire lobby was a full-on party. The bar was raging. Every single light that you could look in down any corridor in the hotel, you could see the smoke – the light going through it. We set it off. That was my greatest getting high experience ever.”

He continues: “We topped it off by repeating the same thing again the next night after the show, only this time we had a little bong with us. We were raging. At 10 o’clock or something like that we were totally high and we had the munchies. We went and got Chinese food.

“We came back and they’d saved us seats in the area we were at, they cleaned our bong and served it to us on a tray. That was the one getting high experience I could talk about forever. It can never be topped.”

Deftones will tour Europe in support of their latest album Gore next year.

Deftones Gore European tour 2017

Apr 18: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Apr 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 20: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Apr 21: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 23: Offenbach Stadhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 25: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 27: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Apr 28: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 29: Meerhout Groezrock, Belgium

May 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

May 02: Paris Olympia, France (new date)

May 05: London Alexandra Palace, UK

May 06: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 07: Glasgow SECC, UK

