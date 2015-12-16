Rainbow man's Lords Of Black detail II

Lords Of Black have confirmed the upcoming release of their second album.

The band fronted by Ronnie Romero – who will perform with Ritchie Blackmore’s band for his 2016 return to rock shows – will issue II on March 18 via Frontiers Music Srl. A trailer video has also been made available.

Guitarist Tony Hernando says: “The new album, being the follow-up to a first record that was so greatly received, had to get to a higher place. After an intense year of writing and producing, along with the live performances, we came up with songs that are still deep and complicated in some arrangements, but have been written with the live performance in mind.

“The quest was to come up with something that artistically was meaningful for us as musicians and at the same time could catch the attention of the listeners. We really hope you enjoy this new album and come with us for a great ride!”

II includes The Art of Illusions Part III: The Wasteland – the conclusion to the trilogy that began on the debut album. Also featured is Cry No More, which is inspired and dedicated to the late Thin Lizzy man Phil Lynott.

LORDS OF BLACK II tracklist