Queen’s Roger Taylor shares animated video for his solo single Isolation

Roger Taylor has released an animated video for his new solo single Isolation.

The song was recorded during lockdown and first came to light towards the end of last month, with the track said to reflect “the current times of COVID-19.”

The new animated promo was produced by Animind Studio 2020.

Speaking previously with BBC Radio 6 Music, the Queen drummer revealed he wrote Isolation in his garden shed in Cornwall – a place he calls his “garden room.”

He said: “There is a certain frustration in not really knowing what is going to happen.

“It was a frustration and a slight anxiety behind it all, so I just thought I would write a song about how to fill the day – routine in isolation. It's something we are not used to. It is a direct reflection of how I was feeling at the time.”

In the same interview, Taylor said he believed Queen would still be making music if Freddie Mercury was still alive.

Taylor said: “I do believe we would still being doing stuff together because it was a great collaboration. I don’t know if John Deacon would allow… of course John wasn’t quite mentally suited for it, the other three were.

“I would like to think we were still doing stuff together, whatever it might be. I think Brian May and I with Adam Lambert, we just loved doing the show, just seemed to get better and better, while we still can do it, we still will do it.”

Queen and Adam Lambert will return to the road throughout May, June and July next year – a run of shows that will include 10 nights at The O2 in London.

Main picture: Scott Dudelson - Getty Images

Queen and Adam Lambert 2021 European Rhapsody tour

May 23: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 01: London The O2, UK

Jun 02: London The O2, UK

Jun 04: London The O2, UK

Jun 05: London The O2, UK

Jun 07: London The O2, UK

Jun 08: London The O2, UK

Jun 10: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 13: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Utlita Arena, UK

Jun 16: London The O2, UK

Jun 17: London The O2, UK

Jun 19: London The O2, UK

Jun 20: London The O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, German

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 06: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain