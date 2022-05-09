Queen’s Platinum Collection to be released on vinyl for very first time

The Platinum Collection by Queen will be released later this year for the first time on vinyl.

The package containing all three of Queen’s Greatest Hits albums originally launched on CD in 2000 and was re-released in 2011 to mark the band’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Now a new limited edition vinyl edition will arrive on June 17 spread across six 180g discs on yellow, red, pink, purple, blue and green vinyl. Each disc has been mastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios.

The Platinum Collection will also feature a slipcase with new artwork, while each of the six sleeves will come with their own individually designed sleeve. In addition, the new release will also include a 24-page, 12-inch photo booklet.

Greatest Hits was released in 1981 and has gone on to sell more than 25 million copies worldwide. It contains material from between 1974-1980 including Bohemian Rhapsody, Killer Queen, Don’t Stop Me Now and We Will Rock You.

Greatest Hits II hit the shelves in late 1991, shortly before the death of frontman Freddie Mercury, and has sold more than 19m copies. It covers tracks recorded between 1981-1991 and includes A Kind Of Magic, One Vision, Radio Ga Ga and Under Pressure with David Bowie.

The third compilation was released in 1999 and largely showcases Queen’s collaborations and solo recordings. These include Queen and Elton John performing The Show Must Go On in Paris, 1997 and the Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé hit single Barcelona.

Queen have released a video trailer for The Platinum Collection which you can find below along with the full tracklist.

Queen: The Platinum Collection

Greatest Hits: LP 1 – Side A

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

2. Another One Bites The Dust

3. Killer Queen

4. Fat Bottomed Girls

Greatest Hits: LP 1 – Side B

1. Bicycle Race

2. You’re My Best Friend

3. Don’t Stop Me Now

4. Save Me

Greatest Hits: LP 2 – Side A

1. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

2. Somebody To Love

3. Now I’m Here

4. Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy

Greatest Hits: LP 2 – Side B

1. Play The Game

2. Flash

3. Seven Seas Of Rhye

4. We Will Rock You

5. We Are The Champions

Greatest Hits II: LP 3 – Side A

1. A Kind Of Magic

2. Under Pressure (Queen & David Bowie)

3. Radio Ga Ga

4. I Want It All

5. I Want To Break Free

Greatest Hits II: LP 3 – Side B

1. Innuendo

2. It’s A Hard Life

3. Breakthru

4. Who Wants To Live Forever

Greatest Hits II: LP 4 – Side A

1. Headlong

2. The Miracle

3. I’m Going Slightly Mad

4. The Invisible Man

Greatest Hits II: LP 4 – Side B

1. Hammer To Fall

2. Friends Will Be Friends

3. The Show Must Go On

4. One Vision

Greatest Hits III: LP 5 – Side A

1. Queen & Elton John – The Show Must Go On (Live, Theatre National de Chaillot, Paris, 1997)

2. Queen + David Bowie – Under Pressure (Rah Mix)

3. Freddie Mercury + Montserrat Caballé – Barcelona (Single Version)

4. Queen – Too Much Love Will Kill You

Greatest Hits III: LP 5 – Side B

1. George Michael & Queen – Somebody To Love (Live, The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For AIDS Awareness, Wembley, April 1992)

2. Queen – You Don’t Fool Me

3. Queen – Heaven For Everyone

4. Queen – Las Palabras De Amor (The Words Of Love)

Greatest Hits III: LP 6 – Side A

1. Brian May – Driven By You

2. Freddie Mercury – Living On My Own

3. Queen – Let Me Live

4. Freddie Mercury – The Great Pretender

5. Queen – Princes Of The Universe

Greatest Hits III: LP 6 – Side B

1. Queen & Wyclef Jean – Another One Bites The Dust (Remix)

2. Queen – No One But You (Only The Good Die Young)

3. Queen – These Are The Days Of Our Lives

4. Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas