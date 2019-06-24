Queens Of The Stone Age recruit Dave Grohl and Billy Gibbons for new album

Billy Gibbons is set to appear on the new Queens Of The Stone Age album.

Speaking at France’s Hellfest, where ZZ Top were appearing, Gibbons revealed that he recently recorded with QOTSA mainman Josh Homme and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

"Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens of the Stone Age", said Gibbons. "And Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys.”

The untitled album is the follow-up to 2017’s Villains, which was voted Classic Rock’s Album Of The Year.

ZZ Top are currently touring Europe as part of their 50th anniversary celebration. They begin a US tour in August.

ZZ Top 2019 US tour

Aug 16: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 17: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino Theater, WA

Aug 20: Yakima Valley SunDome, WA

Aug 21: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA *

Aug 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA **

Aug 24: Concord Pavilion, CA **

Aug 25: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 27: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, CA*

Aug 29: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ*

Sep 01: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO*

Sep 04: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI*

Sep 06: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Sep 07: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Sep 08: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill, MI*

Sep 10: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH*

Sep 11: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA*

Sep 13: Ocean City BikeFest, MD

Sep 14: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH*

Sep 18: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 19: Wamtagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 21: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH*

Sep 22: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 05: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC*

Oct 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Oct 09: Charleston Volvo Cars Stadium, SC*

Oct 11: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, NC*

Oct 12: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 15: Augusta The James Brown Arena, GA*

Oct 16: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 18: Estero Hertz Arena, FL*

Oct 19: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 20: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL*

* with Cheap Trick

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd