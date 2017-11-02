The 10 Best Queen Songs, by Mikko von Hertzen

I was thirteen when our father returned from one of his business trips to England. I still remember the wide grin on his face when he presented us a homecoming gift to remember: A big black box with golden letters on top of it: Queen – The Complete Works

We had of course had a few Queen albums at home since the late 70’s, but this was something different: This was huge. Inside were fourteen white-covered albums which were to define much of my following years as a constant listener and a fan. From these LPs I got to know even the more odd recordings of Queen and very soon I found myself thinking that I’ve discovered my favourite band.

In my later teens, my love for Queen only deepened and gradually built a bond that no other band has been able to surpass. From a fan’s perspective, I could call Queen literally as “the love of my life”.

The new Von Hertzen Brothers album, War Is Over, is out tomorrow. The band tour the UK in November (dates below).

Now I’m Here

Love the exciting build-up and the key change before the riff kicks in. I think these kinds of Queen riffs have massively influenced the way we write riffs. Long patterns with rhythmical changes in the melody of the riff. Awesome stuff.

The Prophet’s Song

Otherworldy lyrics that pulled me in from the first listen. “Oh, Oh, People of the earth”. What a great line to open a song with. You are immediately transported into another realm and feel Freddie being the voice of “bigger than life”. And of course the vocal delay part in the middle. Such amazing stuff!

You Take My Breath Away

When you’re a master in songwriting, you can strip down the arrangement to a bare minimum, in this case just the piano and Freddy’s voice and message and it works. It goes under your skin and never leaves you. Love this song.

Under Pressure

A true Classic with a capital C. The bassline in itself is a killer pop hook. The dynamics of the two vocalists is sublime and their sincerity in the songs message rightly shines through. The build up towards the end. Phew! Masterful songwriting.

Love Of My Life

I’m a ballad guy. I read somewhere how important this song was to Freddie and ever since, I’ve heard it as his truest declaration of love. Simply astounding song in its weight and fragility.

Innuendo

When Innuendo was released, I was already a bit older and maybe a bit sceptical about how they were going to pull it off. But did they ever?! Love this song with its almost Latin middle part. The lyrics had such an impact on me and still do.

Fat Bottomed Girls

The teenage Mikko had no idea what the song was about. Only later I had the revelation of how the fat bottomed girls made Freddie’s life go around. Party song with fantastic harmonies.

Somebody To Love

Queen at their purest. From the eclectic “operatic” vocal harmonies to Brian May’s amazing guitar delivery. Basically a simple song with a strong sweet melody but performed with humour and glee.

Don’t Stop Me Now

Great intro that doesn’t give away anything about the following song. I’ve stolen the idea for many of our songs. The anthem for “feel good”. Freddie shifts so masterfully between falsetto and expressive lower range vocals. And the harmonies!

Bohemian Rhapsody

What can be said of a song this big? Nothing. It’s perfect and absolutely ground breaking for its time. One thing that always intrigued me about this song is how on earth they made it with the technology of the time. The mystery almost resembles the building of the pyramids in the desert. Anyway, everything about this song is perfect. Only this song throws Queen to the top of the list of geniuses in the world of Rock.

Von Hertzen Brothers: War Is Over tour dates

Tour Dates

Sunday, November 5, 2017 at 7:30PM Rescue Rooms Nottingham, United Kingdom Monday, November 6, 2017 at 7:00PM Rebellion Rock Bar Manchester, United Kingdom Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 7:30PM LEADMILL Sheffield, United Kingdom Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:00PM Think Tank? Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00PM G2 Glasgow, United Kingdom Saturday, November 11, 2017 at 5:00PM Camp HRH North Wales, United Kingdom Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 7:30PM The Fleece Bristol, United Kingdom Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 7:30PM Waterfront Studio Norwich, United Kingdom Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 7:30PM Talking Heads Southampton, United Kingdom Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 7:00PM The Garage London, United Kingdom Friday, November 17, 2017 at 5:00PM Camp HRH North Wales, United Kingdom Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 7:00PM Slade Rooms Wolverhampton, United Kingdom Friday, November 24, 2017 at 7:00PM Gong Turku, Finland Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 9:00PM Sibelius Hall, Lahti Lahti, Finland Friday, December 1, 2017 at 8:00PM Helsinki Hall of Culture Helsinki, Finland Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 8:00PM Helsinki Hall of Culture Helsinki, Finland Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 7:00PM House Of Rock Kouvola, Finland Friday, December 8, 2017 at 7:00PM Olympia Tampere, Finland Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 7:00PM Kino Pori, Finland Friday, December 15, 2017 at 7:00PM Kerubi Joensuu, Finland Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 7:00PM Lutakko Jyvaskyla, Finland

