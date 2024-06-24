Order your exclusive Louder x Pvris t-shirt designed by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen

Louder has teamed up with alt rock heavyweights Pvris for a world exclusive t-shirt, personally designed by Pvris mastermind Lyndsey Gunnulfsen herself. The t-shirt, featuring a striking shot of Lyndsey on the front and a print of Lyndsey's hand-written lyrics to recent Pvris single Oil & Water on the back, will only be available to order online for a limited time from the official Louder store. This t-shirt isn't and will never be sold anywhere else in the world, and once it's off sale, there will be no more opportunities to order it, so get yours while you can!

The t-shirt was designed and released in collaboration with Louder's first ever cover interview, featuring a candid interview with Lyndsey where the polymath Pvris leader opens up on her journey through music, bold new Pvris mixtape F.I.L.T.H. and the struggles with chronic illness that have underpinned much of her career.

“It’s a tough reality out there," Lyndsey says of her health issues. "You can’t [shit] on a bus, most of the time you can’t get into the venue until a certain time so you’re waiting, or you have to find a public restroom somewhere. Not everybody will let you use it,."

“My stuff gets worse if I’m stressed or not resting,” she adds. “Typically when I’m stressed or overworked or not setting boundaries with timing, things get bad.”

Of new Pvris project F.I.L.T.H., she notes: “It’s all over the place theme-wise, but production-wise it does all tie in. There are some with a heavy, industrial texture, but they’re a little more melodic and with different progressions than Burn The Witch. Burn The Witch is very angry-sounding. Some are kind of fun and there are a lot of heavy guitars on it which I didn’t see coming, but I’m really excited about. The drums are really trashy sounding.”

F.I.L.T.H arrives this summer via Hopeless Records. Head to the Louder store to pick up the exclusive Oil & Water T-shirt designed by Lyndsey Gunnulfsen