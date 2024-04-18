"The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work": PVRIS drops vibrant new track Oil & Water

PVRIS has shared the new track Oil & Water, a pop-centric, bittersweet ode to mismatched relationships.

The song follows on from February's Burn The Witch, which was released as a collaboration with Tommy Genesis and Alice Longyu-Gao.

Speaking of the inspiration behind Oil & Water, PVRIS' Lyndsey Gunnulfsen explains:

“The song is about the push and pull of mismatched love and the lengths you’d go to make it work. I wrote this while we were on tour with Poppy in the U.S. I rented a house (which may have been haunted) in Kansas City on two of our off-days and wrote/recorded the music, verse and pre-chorus there…

"Finished the chorus and rest of the song in LA with Kanner. Finished producing and finalized the track in Northern California in Nevada City”.

Listen to the track below:

Later this month, PVRIS will head off in tour in support of 2023's Evergreen album, starting in Germany with a show on April 24.

Scene Queen, Pale Waves, Bruses and Sophie Powers will be performing as special guests at select shows.

View the tour schedule below:

Apr 24: Hanover, Germany ^

Apr 25: Hamburg, Germany ^

Apr 26: Berlin, Germany ^

Apr 27: Warsaw, Poland ^

Apr 29: Prague, Czech Republic ^

Apr 30: Vienna, Austra ^

May 02: Milan, Italy ^

May 05: Frankfurt, Germany ^

May 06: Cologne, Germany ^

May 07: Brussels, Belgium ^

May 09: Utrecht, Holland ^

May 10: Paris, France ^

May 12: Manchester, UK^^

May 13: Glasgow, UK^^

May 15: Birmingham, UK^^

May 16: London, UK^^

Jun 01: Santa Ana, CA*

Jun 02: Sacramento, CA*

Jun 04: Seattle, WA*

Jun 05: Portland, OR*

Jun 07: Salt Lake City, UT*

Jun 08: Denver, CO*

Jun 11: Madison, WI*

Jun 12: Indianapolis, IN*

Jun14: Minneapolis, MN*

Jun 15: Chicago, IL*

Jun 16: Detroit, MI*

Jun 19: Toronto, ON*

Jun 21: Boston, MA*

Jun 22: Philadelphia, PA**

Jun 24: New York, NY**

Jun 26: Washington, DC**

Jun 28: Nashville, TN**

Jun 29: Atlanta, GA**

Jul 01: St. Petersburg, FL**

Jul 02: Orlando, FL**

Jul 05: Houston, TX**

Jul 06: Austin, TX**

Jul 07: Dallas, TX**

Jul 09: Phoenix, AZ**

Jul 10: San Diego, CA**

Jul 12: Los Angeles, CA**

^ with Scene Queen

^^ with Scene Queen & Sophie Powers

*with Pale Waves

**with Pale Waves & Bruses