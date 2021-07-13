PVRIS share details on upcoming "new era" and announce US tour

Pvris took to social media yesterday to share the news that they'll be debuting three new songs on their upcoming US tour, whilst welcoming fans into a whole "new era".

The post read: "Welcome to the new era. We are debuting three new songs on tour to give you an advanced preview of what’s to come. It’s about to get crazy."

Although Pvris never got round to performing material from 2020's Use Me, the band will be setting off on tour next month to begin the next phase of their career. And with new tracks already on the way, it sounds like album number four may not be too far off the horizon.

Kicking off the tour at Detroit’s Majestic Café on August 6, Pvris will be making stops in Chicago, Columbus, New York and more before wrapping up at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood on September 2, with Royal & The Serpent as special guests.

welcome to the new era. we are debuting three new songs on tour to give you an advanced preview of what’s to come. it’s about to get crazy. tickets and VIP on sale. https://t.co/U1QlVEkVUB pic.twitter.com/moREjNf074July 12, 2021 See more

Aug 06: Detroit The Majestic Café, MI

Aug 07: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Aug 08: Columbus EXPRESS LIVE!, OH

Aug 10: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Aug 11: New York Webster Hall, NY

Aug 13: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Aug 14: Harrisburg Club XL, PA

Aug 17: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Aug 18: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Aug 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Aug 21: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Aug 22: Dallas Southside Music Hall, TX

Aug 24: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 25: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 27: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Aug 28: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Aug 30: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Sept 01: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Sept 02: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA