Puscifer release The Remedy video

Puscifer have released a video for their track The Remedy.

It features on Maynard James Keenan and co’s third studio album entitled Money Shot, released last month via their own label Puscifer Entertainment.

They previously launched a video for the record’s title track.

Last month, Tool and A Perfect Circle’s Keenan told Metal Hammer how the music industry’s decline made it harder for Puscifer to make a name for themselves.

He said: “From the time we started recording our first album until we released it, the industry disappeared. So Puscifer, as an independent band, we’ve fought an uphill battle to develop an identity. Because there’s no longer that machine to plop us in front of you to say ‘this is a thing.’

“You don’t see it because there’s no longer that beaten-path formula. We’re not in Billboard, so we don’t exist. We don’t exist to most people because we don’t appear in those boring, archaic spaces.”

Puscifer are currently on tour across the US in support of Money Shot. Keenan and his Tool bandmates will head out on an American trek in January with Primus.