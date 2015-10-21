Puscifer get in the ring for Money Shot promo

Puscifer have released a video for the title track of upcoming album Money Shot.

It features frontman Maynard James Keenan as a wrestler in the midst of an unusual crime caper.

The band’s third full-length release will arrive on October 30 via their own label, Puscifer Entertainment. They previously issued a video for lead track Grand Canyon.

After announcing a winter North American tour, frontman Maynard James Keenan said: “As is the modus operandi of Puscifer, there will be a whole new show to accompany the Money Shot release. We’ve been leaving a few clues here and there as to what it may entail.

“As usual, we prefer to show rather than tell. Odds are, if you’ve been a fan of the diverse nature of our performances in the past, you’ll want to go ahead and place those bets.”