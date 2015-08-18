Puscifer announce Money Shot tour

Puscifer have announced a US tour in support of third album Money Shot – due out on October 30 via Puscifer Entertainment.

Led by Tool and A Perfect Circle mainman Maynard James Keenan, the group’s follow-up to 2011’s Conditions Of My Parole will see them launching the project with a six-week US jaunt that will begin at the Monster Mash Festival in Phoenix on November 1. The album’s tracklist has also been released.

Keenan says: “As is the Modus Operandi of Puscifer, there will be a whole new show to accompany the Money Shot release. We’ve been leaving a few clues here and there as to what it may entail.

“As usual, we prefer to show rather than tell. Odds are if you’ve been a fan of the diverse nature of our performances in the past, you’ll want to go ahead and place those bets.”

The live line-up for the Money Shot tour includes Keenan, Mat Mitchell, Carina Round, Jeff Friedl, Mahsa Zargaran and newest addition Paul Barker of Ministry and Lead Into Gold.

Puscifer recently previewed Money Shot with a video for the lead track Grand Canyon.

Keenan underwent hip replacement surgery in June and revealed that Tool are continuing work on their long-awaited fifth album following an eight-year legal battle launched by a former friend of the band.

Tool are also scheduled to perform at Phoenix’s Monster Mash Festival on October 31.

MONEY SHOT TRACKLIST

01. Galileo

02. Agostina

03. Grand Canyon

04. Simultaneous

05. Money Shot

06. The Arsonist

07. The Remedy

08. Smoke And Mirrors

09. Life Of Brian (Apparently You Haven’t Seen)

10. Autumn

PUSCIFER US TOUR 2015

Nov 01: Phoenix Monster Mash Festival, AZ

Nov 03: Dallas Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 04: Austin Bass Concert Hall, TX

Nov 05: San Antonio Tobin Center, TX

Nov 07: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 08: Atlanta Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, GA

Nov 10: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Nov 11: Bethesda Strathmore Theatre, MD

Nov 12: Boston The Orpheum Theatre, MA

Nov 14: New Haven Shubert Theatre, CT

Nov 15: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 18: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Nov 20: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Nov 21: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Nov 22: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Nov 24: Denver Bellco Theatre, CO

Nov 25: Salt Lake City Kingsbury Hall, UT

Nov 28: Portland Keller Auditorium, OR

Nov 29: Spokane INB Performing Arts Center, WA

Nov 30: Calgary Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, AB

Dec 02: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Dec 03: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Dec 06: Fresno Warnors Theatre, CA

Dec 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Dec 10: Los Angeles Ace Theatre, CA

Dec 11: Los Angeles Ace Theatre, CA

Dec 12: Las Vegas The Pearl at The Palms Casino, NV