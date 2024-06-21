Pure Reason Revolution announce new album Coming Up To Consciousness

A new-look four-piece Pure Reason Revolution have announced that they will release their latest album, Coming Up To Consciousness, through InsideOut Music on September 6. The band have also shared a video for the first single from the album, Dig Till You Die, which you can watch below.

With longstanding bassist and vocalist Chloe Alper still busy with her commitments to James, her initial live replacement Annicke Shireen of neo-folk proggers Heilung makes her recorded debut on the new album, the band while Ravi Kesavaram, of My Vitriol fame, returns to the drums on this record after touring with the band in 2022. Pink Floyd and Saucerful Of Secrets bassist Guy Pratt laid down bass on seven of the album's eight tracks. They all join core band members Jon Courtney and Greg De Jong.

"Spawned from the bereavement after my dog was put down, a numb and dry creative spell ensued, but after a meeting with my writer friend Craig Walker (Archive/Power of Dreams) and sharing how the last months had been, he urged me to get this experience down in lyrics and music," explains Courtney of the themes behind Coming Up To Consciousness. "Suddenly the album flew out of me/us! In terms of recording process, this album was probably the most enjoyable to make, with the various collaborations firing creativity."

The band also worked with three member of UK proggers The PIneapplle Thief, whose Bruce Soord mixed the new album, Steve Kitch mastered it and Jon Sykes played bass on one track.

Pure Reason Revolution will be playing live in September and October in support of the new album alongside Dutch proggers Lesoir as well as appearing at Be Prog! My Friend Festival in Barcelona and ProgPower Europe. You can view the dates below.

Coming Up To Consciousness will be available as a limited CD+DVD digipak (featuring 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes), a standard CD jewelcase, as well as a gatefold ReVinyl LP (recycled vinyl), and digitally in both stereo and Dolby Atmos.

Pre-order Coming Up To Consciousness.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Sep 27: SPA Be Prog! My Friend, Barcelona, Spain (no Lesoir)

Sep 29: GER Stummsche Reithalle, Neunkirchen

Sep 30: FRA Backstage By The Mill, Paris

Oct 1: GER Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg

Oct 3: NED Cpunt, Hoofddorp

Oct 4: NED Progpower Europe, Baarlo (No Lesoir)

Oct 5: NED 013, Tilburg