Haken, Pain Of Salvation, Pure Reason Revolution and more to play relaunched Be Prog! My friend festival

Spain's Be Prog! My Friend Festival has announced its return after a five-year absence!

The event will be headlined by the UK's Haken and Swedish prog rockers Pain Of Salvation, the event will take place at La Carpa in Poble Espanyol in Barcelona on September 28 and 29.

"We present the eight bands that will be part of this year's Be Prog! My Friend, an eclectic lineup that maintains the essence of the festival we've missed so much," the organisers say. "Pain Of Salvation and Haken will headline both days of the event, while bands like Dødheimsgard or Pure Reason Revolution will delight fans of progressive sounds. We'll have local representation with Obsidian Kingdom and Todomol, and we'll be able to enjoy unique projects like Martín Mendéz's White Stones or Kingcrow."

Haken will be performing their 'An Evening With Haken' live show, while local boys Obsidian Kingdom will be performing their 2014 debut album Mantiis in its entirety.

The venue, while still in the open-air architectural museum Poble Espanyol, is now in a different area of the museum with a capacity of 1000. Each day will see four acts perform, with doors opening at 4pm, bands starting at around 4.50pm and ending at approx. 11.30pm.

Weekend tickets are priced at €100.

Get tickets.

