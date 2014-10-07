Public Service Broadcasting head into space

Public Service Broadcasting have launched a trailer for second album The Race For Space, which they’ll release on February 23 via Test Card Recordings.

They’ve arranged two launch events which take place at the National Space Centre in Leicester on February 26 and 27, with tickets on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) at 9am.

The title follows the format of last year’s debut, Inform - Educate - Entertain, which took inspiration from public information films.

The band say: “The new record will tell the story of the American and Soviet space race from 1957 until 1972 via the an eccentric mix of guitar-driven electronica, propulsive drumming and spoken-word samples culled from this uniquely rich period of modern history.”

They plan to tour Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe during 2015. The first track from The Race For Space will be revealed soon.