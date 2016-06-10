Public Service Broadcasting’s EVA remixed

Public Service Broadcasting have streamed a version of their track EVA, as remixed by Dutch Uncles.

And they’ve revealed a new shirt that balances their previous “Go!” design with a “Stay!” equivalent, to reflect the debate over the upcoming UK referendum on whether to remain in the European Union.

PSB and Dutch Uncles go head-to-head in a silent disco at London’s Science Museum on June 17, to mark the launch of The Race For Space Remixes, based on their 2015 album.

The event has sold out – but a number of additional tickets go on sale today (June 10).

J Willgoose Esq of PSB says: “The original ‘Go!’ shirt clearly only refers to the moon landings. But just in case anyone was feeling awkward about wearing it over the next few weeks and being pegged for a Farage sympathiser – heaven forbid – you can now take advantage of our brazen, opportunistic commercialism.

“It’s the kind of entrepreneurial endeavour that just isn’t possible when your hands are tied by Brussels bureaucrats – oh, wait, er…”

The “Stay!” shirt is on sale now.

