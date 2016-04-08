Public Service Broadcasting unveil The Race For Space remix album

Public Service Broadcasting have announced they’ll launch a remix album of The Race For Space in June and an exclusive Record Store Day offer this month.

They’ll issue The Race For Space/Remixes on vinyl, CD and digital on June 17. They’re also releasing 2000 picture disc vinyl copies of track The Other Side for Record Store Day on April 16, lifted from the 2015 album.

Mainman J Willgoose Esq says: “Even back when I was still writing this album, I was imagining the kind of remixes we could get and the artists who we’d ask.

“I couldn’t be happier with how it’s turned out; I think this is a really interesting and fresh – and in some cases mildly bonkers – reinterpretation of our songs. I’m looking forward to sharing it with our fans.”

The remixed album includes brand new mixes from Field Music, Boxed In, Vessels, Dutch Uncles, Robert Babicz, Maps and Copy Paste Soul plus Psychemagik, Blond:Ish, Petar Dundov and Kauf.

Public Service Broadcasting will also play a run of European shows and festivals starting this month.

Public Service Broadcasting The Race For Space / Remixes tracklist

Public Service Broadcasting tour 2016

Apr 11: Amsterdam Paradiso Tolhuistuin, Netherlands

Apr 30: Skye Live, UK

May 28: Swansea Liberty Stadium, UK (w/ Manic Street Preachers + Super Furry Animals)

May 29: Scarborough Fair, UK

Jun 18: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jun 08: Trencin Pahoda Festival, Slovakia

Jun 22: Cheshire Blue Dot Festival, UK

Aug 26:Dumfries & Galloway Electric Fields, UK