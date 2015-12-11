Public Service Broadcasting detail science show

Public Service Broadcasting have scheduled a show at London’s Science Museum.

It’ll take place on January 22, 2016, and they’ll play tracks from their 2015 release The Race For Space.

The show at the museum’s IMAX theatre ties in with the venue’s Cosmonauts: Birth Of The Space Age exhibition – and those attending the show will be given discounted entry to the display.

The band’s J Willgoose Esq says: “Having visited the Science Museum’s excellent Cosmonauts exhibition earlier this year, we’re really excited to be collaborating for what promises to be a very special evening.

“It should be a great event in a unique setting – we hope you can join us.”

Tickets are on sale from 1pm today (December 11) from the museum website.

Willgoose and Wrigglesworth were recently forced to cancel dates in Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich. Those shows will take place in February.