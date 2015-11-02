Public Service Broadcasting postpone shows

Public Service Broadcasting have postponed five UK shows which were due to take place later this month.

Gigs in Edinburgh, Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham and Norwich scheduled for Nov 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 have now been pushed back until February. Their performances in Cardiff (November 26), Southampton (November 27) and London (November 29) will go ahead as planned.

The band say: “We apologise wholeheartedly for any inconvenience caused. In the past three years of intensive touring and 350+ shows we haven’t cancelled or postponed a single gig, and doing so this time is not a decision we have taken lightly.

“For us, though, just as we’re sure for all of you, family comes first, and we don’t feel able to fulfil the first week of dates given our current circumstances.”

Tickets for the affected shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates, while those seeking refunds are advised to contact their point of purchase.

The duo released The Race For Space earlier this year.

Feb 07: Leeds Refectory

Feb 08: Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

Feb 10: Liverpool O2 Academy

Feb 11: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 12: Norwich OPEN