Psychedelic Porn Crumpets release video for new single Hymn For A Droid

Perth’s Psychedelic Porn Crumpets today share the raucous video for their latest single Hymn For A Droid. The single is taken from their recently released album And Now For The Whatchamacallit and the video was filmed across their recent European tour. The band are featured in the new issue of Prog, on sale tomorrow.

“The original concept was to take a 1930’s carnival that had been re-imagined for future generations, a collage of Punch and Judy, carousels and coconut shy’s that progresses in musical concepts and travels with the listener," the band tell Prog about their new album. "Then as we started traveling I was swept off into my own kind of circus, the odyssey of touring life. Large nights out, larger characters, drunken recollections of foreign cities and rabbit hole-ing into insanity (kindly illustrated by Quentin Blake)."

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets also announce that they will be supporting Royal Blood on their upcoming UK tour dates at Dundee’s Caird Hall (August 12) and Nottingham’s Rock City (August 13). The band have also announced their own UK and European dates for October and November.

They will play:

Birmingham Castle & Falcon - October 18

Cambridge Portland Rooms - 21

London Electric Ballroom - 22

Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill - 24

Manchester Band On The Wall - 25

Edinburgh Mash House - 26

Sheffield Plug - 28

Brighton The Haunt - 29

NEL Amsterdam Hafenklang - 31

BEL Antwerp Kavka - November 1

GER Bremen Tower Musikclub - 2

GER Hamburg Hafenklang - 5

GER Berlin Cassiopeia - 6

CZE Prague MeetFactory - 8

SWI Zurich Exit - 9

SPA Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 3 - 12

SPA Madrid Wurlitzer Ballroom - 13

FRA Arthez de Barn Le Pingouin Alternatif - 15

FRA Paris Le Point Ephemere - 16