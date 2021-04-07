Psssst! Wanna buy Kirk Hammett’s One video guitar? $30,000 and it could be yours

If you fancy owning an iconic piece of heavy metal history, we have excellent news: the guitar which Kirk Hammett played in Metallica’s first ever promo video is up for auction.

The good folk at Heritage Auctions have listed the ESP 400 guitar Hammett used in the video for One, with its current price sitting at $26,000 (plus a ‘buyer’s premium’, ti be added as a percentage of the final bid). The guitar – in ‘excellent’ condition, apparently – is signed by Hammett, and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity. Hammett will also throw in the guitar’s original hard case for the winning bidder.

The listing reads:

“Kirk Hammett’s ESP 400 Series Natural Solid Body Electric Guitar, Serial # 03879 Used in the Metallica One Music Video.

“Released in early 1989, Metallica’s One video was the first video the metal band ever made. Having released three albums with no promotional videos accompanying them, having a five-minute video edit of their fourth album’s third single was a major deal back then. Shot in black and white and splicing footage and audio from the 1971 film Johnny Got His Gun, the One video was a staple on MTV. But it wasn’t just a Headbanger’s Ball staple – it was on MTV during the daytime in between videos from U2, Debbie Gibson, and Bon Jovi. It was an intense proclamation that showed Metallica was going to be a band to reckon with in the mainstream in the years to come.

“Very clean and all-original ESP Strat-style guitar. Has a 1 & 11/16th width nut on a rosewood slab neck. Signed on the body in silver ink by Kirk Hammett and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by Kirk Hammett. 7.90 lbs. Original hard case included. Condition: Excellent.”