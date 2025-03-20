Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces new book with help from Jason Momoa: “I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has announced his new coffee table book The Collection: Kirk Hammett.

Published by manufacturer Gibson, the book explores Hammett’s famously huge guitar collection. It features new interviews with the longtime Metallica player, as well as new pictures by the band’s go-to photographer Ross Halfin, and is available to order now.

The Collection was announced in a YouTube video narrated by actor and devout metalhead Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman, Game Of Thrones and the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. Watch it below.

Among the instruments discussed in The Collection is ‘Greeny’, a 1959 Gibson Les Paul that Hammett acquired in 2014. Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green and late Thin Lizzy man Gary Moore previously owned the instrument.

Hammett comments: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of The Collection: Kirk Hammett. I’ve worked diligently on this curated collection of vintage and modern guitars for the book. I feel the book captures the rich history and artistry behind each of these unique and rare instruments. Every picture tells a story and, thanks to Ross Halfin and his exceptional photography, every picture in this book is worth a million words!

“This book could not be possible without the help of Gibson, so I’d like to thank them for making my passion for Greeny, and guitars, a reality. I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did.”

Cesar Gueikian, president and CEO of Gibson, adds: “It’s exciting the time has come to release The Collection: Kirk Hammett by Gibson. We have been working on this project with Kirk for years now, and I had the opportunity to work closely with Kirk on the composition of the collection for the book.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It was a thrill to put this together and it took a village to get it done! I hope everyone appreciates the work that went into this book and enjoys every story behind the guitars.”

Hammett joined Metallica in 1983, replacing their first lead guitarist and future Megadeth linchpin Dave Mustaine, and has become known for his sizeable guitar collection. In 2017, he estimated that he owned 150 instruments.

“I think I own somewhere around 150, but I stopped counting a long time ago,” he admitted (via Ultimate Guitar). “A lot of those guitars are touring guitars that I use almost exclusively for certain songs on tour. And if those certain songs do not get played on tour then those guitars stay in the warehouse.”

Metal Hammer interviewed Alice In Chains guitarist/vocalist and Hammett’s close friend Jerry Cantrell earlier this year, and he revealed that Hammett can spend up to half-a-million dollars on one guitar.

“Kirk will spend a quarter-million, half-million dollars on a guitar,” Cantrell told us. “He’s got Peter Green’s guitar; Slash has a few of them too: some pretty spendy ’59 Les Pauls.”

Metallica will start their 2025 tour of North America next month. Support will come from Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills at certain dates, and Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies at the others. See below for details.

Kirk Hammett's Guitar Collection – The Official Book | Gibson Publishing - YouTube Watch On

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support