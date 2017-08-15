Prophets Of Rage - Prophets Of Rage album review

It’s easy to be cynical about Prophets Of Rage, but when the greatest rhythm section in metal is fronted by two of hip hop’s biggest names, how can you argue against the idea? Their recent European trek proved that Chuck D and B-Real are more than up to the task of blasting out Testify and Guerrilla Radio, but can these six men create something new and worthy of their legacies? Damn right they can. The biting urgency of Tom Morello and co still forms the funked-up spine, but Prophets Of Rage’s approach has become more relaxed, accommodating the flow of B and Chuck. That said, Unfuck The World has all the makings of a new generation’s Killing In The Name, pointing crosshairs at racists and those who aim to divide. The record swaggers and bounces around like it owns the place, straddling the line between grit and bombast, as it tackles the subjects of homelessness, surveillance and solidarity. It’s surprising to hear B-Real lead proceedings throughout when you consider Chuck’s stature, but the play-off between the two is a masterclass in using lyrics as a weapon. From Living On The 110 evoking almost Fun Lovin’ Criminals vibes to the rollicking Who Owns SOFTWAREmark” gingersoftwareuiphraseguid=“99a85632-d681-4c5c-b6da-d41d51cb9c26” id=“385af9e1-9ea6-4333-ba84-d7a335225cef”>Who, it all has that signature Rage stomp and oomph, with planet-sized basslines and vocal hooks that could pull Moby Dick straight out the ocean. Not all of it sits up there alongside Bulls On Parade or Bombtrack, but it’s not trying to. This is a new entity, a new chapter, ready to take the power back.