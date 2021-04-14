Soft Machine's John Etheridge added to Prog The Forest bill

Soft Machine guitarist John Etheridge has been added to the bill of this year's Prog The Forest charity prog event, which will take place at the Fiddler's Elbow pub on Saturday July 10.

He joins a bill that also features The Far Meadow, I Am The Manic Whale, Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate, Emperor Norton and Warmrain.

“I’m over the moon to welcome one of my all-time guitar heroes John Etheridge as a special guest at Prog The Forest in July, where he will be playing a solo guitar and chat set," says organiser Chris Parkin. "For many people Prog The Forest will be the first London prog gig they’ll have attended since the lifting of Covid restrictions on June 21st (hopefully!) and what a gig it’s going to be, with such a fantastic line-up and for such a great cause! Sadly Welsh proggers EleKtriK are no longer able to attend, but we hope to welcome them on a future occasion.”

Prog the Forest ’21, organised by Hats Off Gentlemen It's Adequate and the London Prog Gigs Facebook group, is a one day festival of progressive music at the famous Fiddler's Elbow in Camden, North London, with profits to be donated to the World Land Trust. The World Land Trust buys threatened rain-forest, to protect in trust, to stop them getting chopped down. Trees make oxygen, without which breathing is a bit pointless. So protecting the trees is good for the wildlife, and good for us staying alive. A win-win really. We are aiming to be able to raise enough to protect at least an acre.

Get tickets.