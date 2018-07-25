Prog meets Carl Palmer!

It's the brand new Prog Magazine podcast.

Editor Jerry Ewing and Reviews Editor Jo Kendall sit down with the prog legend that is Carl Palmer. We talk about his upcoming UK tour dates:

London Under The Bridge - August 2

Fletching Trading Boundaries - 3

Faversham A New Day Festival - 4

His new live album with Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy, and of course we discuss his amazing career, from his early Brumbeat days through Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Atomic Rooster, ELP and Asia.

The Prog Magazine podcast will be coming at you every fortnight, and you can find the new Progcast on iTunes, where it’s available as a free download as episode 7 (don’t forget to click the Subscribe button, which will then download every new episode as and when they become available!)

You can also subscribe via the Podcasts App on any iOS smartphone or tablet, (just search for “Prog Magazine Podcast”) or via any other other Podcast Manager on iOS or Android. If you want to add the podcast feed to your Podcast Manager manually, the URL is http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheProgMagazinePodcast

You can also listen online right here, right now, for free. Get involved now. And don’t forget to rate us and leave a review if you like what we’re hearing.

Enjoy the progcast...