Jo Quail announces first ever headline tour

Prog's favourite cellist composer Jo Quail has announced her very first headline tour of the UK for May.

Quail released her most recent album, The Cartographer, last year and has been on the road with ByNorse label mates Wardruna and folky post-rocker Emma Ruth Rundle throughout the last year.

"I am so excited to announce that in May I'll be playing some headline concerts for you," Quail enthuses. "We've got some absolutely beautiful venues in here. I'll be playing a much longer set then most of you will have seen, I'll bring both cellos, and the thing that excites me the most is the thought of playing some brand new music to you, seeing what you think, letting the pieces take their shape and form in your company. Tickets are now live, it would mean the world to me to have you with me on my first ever headline tour.

"I feel a bit emotional truth be told. I'm here because you've been with me from the early days, or perhaps we've met only recently, but you've all stayed, you've shared your stories, you've been part of all things, and I know this, and I thank you with my whole heart. All blessings to you all my friends."

Quail will play:

May 7: London Desertfest

May 8: Southampton Suburbia

May 9:- Bristol The Gryphon - SOLD OUT

May 10: Nottingham The Bodega

May 11: Colchester Art Centre

May 12: Leeds Seven Arts

May 13: Manchester White Hotel

May 14: Glasgow The Hug and Pint

Get tickets.