Prog guitarist Jan Rivera shares video for his debut single The Encounter

US prog guitarist Jan Rivera makes his debut bow with the release of a video for his debut single The Encounter which you can watch below.

The new release sees Rivera working with Aristocrats/O.R.k. drummer Marco Minnemann and Nili Brosh, an Israeli/American guitarist who herself has worked with The Aristocrats as well as Danny Elfman.

“Being able to share this music with you means the world to me," says Rivera. "That it could be delivered to you alongside these amazing musicians that I respect and admire so much, only amplifies that feeling. I can’t wait for all of you to hear it!”

The guitarist is a graduate of the revered Musicians Institute's Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles, where he studied under Alex Machacek, Greg Howe, and Scott Henderson, among others. Rovera is also well-regarded in as a music educator, who's 2014 textbook Advanced Rhythmic Concepts For Guitar is a bestseller, and received rave reviews globally.

