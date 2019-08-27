O.R.k. launch Signals Erased remix EP

O.R.k. have released a digital EP featuring remixes of their track Signals Erased.

The song originally appeared on the band featuring vocalist LEF, King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and Marta Sui Tubi guitarist Carmelo Pipitone’s latest album Ramagehead, which launched back in February through Kscope.

The three-track EP features two new mixes by Greg Brimson and Bilderburg, with O.R.k also releasing a lyric video for Brimson’s version of the song, which can be watched below.

Edwin says: “Not everyone likes remixes, lots of time is spent crafting the atmosphere and sonic space of a composition and balancing all the different elements, only for someone to tear it all apart and do it their way.

“But we've always been fascinated by the way other people have previously reworked our material, underlined different aspects and created something unanticipated, so we are very pleased to have had some fine minds reinterpret and find new angles on our recent material.”

He adds: “What better to accompany a remix than a reinterpreted video? The darker version which accompanies Greg Brimson's remix, literally casts the song in a different light, and appears even more frenetic than the original.”

Ramagehead was recorded in Italy, the US and the UK and features cover art from Tool's Adam Jones, while the Signals Erased EP is now available to stream.