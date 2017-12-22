Procol Harum anthology set for 2018 release

A limited edition Procol Harum box set titled Still There’ll Be More - An Anthology 1967-2017 is to be released next year.

The collection will span 5 CDs and 3 DVDs and feature 69 tracks drawn from every Procol Harum album.

Two previously unreleased live performances recorded at the Hollywood Bowl in September 1973 with the LA Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Bournemouth Winter Gardens in 1976, will also be included.

The DVDs will feature more than three hours of previously unreleased footage, with clips filmed for BBC TV and German TV between 1967-1977 – including the band’s entire concert at Musikladen in October 1973 which was never broadcast.

The lavish box set will also feature a 68-page illustrated hardback book with essays by Patrick Humphries and Roland Clare, and include photographs and memorabilia from Gary Brooker’s personal archive.

Completing the package is a reproduction concert poster from 1976.

Procol Harum: Still There’ll Be More - An Anthology 1967-2017 will be released on March 23 via Esoteric Recordings and is now available for pre-order.

