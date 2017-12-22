Watch Steven Van Zandt covers Ramones’ Merry Christmas down at the beach

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul have released a festive-themed video for their cover of Ramones classic Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight).

The video sees Steven Van Zandt dressed as an elf – and he’s joined by the rest of his band, who are suitably attired as reindeers, Santa and elves.

The video sees the ensemble on the beach and on the streets at night, and is cut with cartoon clips and footage from films including A Trip To The Moon and Santa Claus Conquers The Martians.

The cover features a new third verse, with Van Zandt explaining to Rolling Stone why he decided to expand the track.

He said: “It’s our tribute to the Ramones. We’re keeping their music alive. We cut it live at a soundcheck in Utrecht, Netherlands.

“I needed a third verse so I channeled Joey and wrote what I feel is the third verse he would have written. His brother, Mickey Leigh, heard the record and gave me his blessing.”

Little Steven & The Disciples Of Soul launched their Soulfire album earlier this year and recently wrapped up a UK tour – the first time in 25 years that the guitarist had toured across the country with his band.

Little Steven - Soulfire album review