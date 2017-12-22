Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary to be celebrated in official illustrated book

A new illustrated book about Led Zeppelin is to be released in 2018.

It will be published next year to mark the 50th anniversary of the pioneering UK outfit – and Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones revealed news of the official book on the band’s Facebook page.

It’ll be published via Reel Art Press and celebrate the “50 years since the formation of the group.”

The news comes just days after Page promised “surprises” to mark the anniversary, with the guitarist saying: “There will be a Led Zeppelin product coming out for sure that people haven’t heard.

“I’m working on that and next year with be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out – and then I hope to be seen to be playing, so I better get on with it!”

Page was also behind Led Zeppelin’s extensive 2014⁄ 2015 reissue series, which saw remastered and expanded editions of all nine of the band’s albums released.

Further details on the publication will be revealed in due course.

