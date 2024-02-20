Primus and Coheed & Cambria announce joint headline US tour for July and August

Prog heavyweights Primus and Coheed And Cambria have teamed up for a co-headline US tour throughout July and August.

Both bands will be supported by opening acts Fishbone, Guerilla Toss and Too Many Zooz on the dates.

“The music of Primus has had a creative influence on me and it is a huge honor to get to share the stage with them,” says Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez.

Sanchez and Primus' Les Claypool joined forces during the pandemic, along with Mastodon's Bill Kelliher and Mutoid Man’s Stephen Brodsky for a cover of Rush classic Anthem to raise money for a cancer charity.

Sanchez also announced today that his latest comic book series from the acclaimed The Amory Wars saga, No World for Tomorrow will hit comic stores on May 1.

It's also been a busy time for Primus, who are also on the Sessanta tour, celebrating Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday, alongside Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

Primus/Coheed co-headline tour dates:

Jul 12: CA Redding Civic Auditorium *

Jul 13: OR Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

Jul 15: ID Idaho Falls Mountain America Center *

Jul 18: WA Redmond Marymoor Park *

Jul 19: OR Troutdale Edgefield *

Jul 20: WA Spokane Pavilion *

Jul 22: MT Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater *

Jul 24: SD Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center *

Jul 26: MN Waite Park The Ledge Amphitheater ^

Jul 27: IA Cedar Rapids McGrath Amphitheatre ^

Jul 28: NE La Vuita The Astro ^

Jul 30L OH Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

Aug 1: IN Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

Aug 2: WI Madison Breese Stevens Field ^

Aug 3: MO Saint Louis Music Park ^

Aug 5: OH Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center ^

Aug 6: OK Columbus KEMBA Live! ^

Aug 8: PA Pittsburgh Stage AE ~

Aug 9: NY Buffalo Outer Harbor ~

Aug 10: NY Big Flats Michelob Ultra Summer Stage at Tag's ~

Aug 12: NY Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage at SPAC ~

Aug 13: ME Portland State Theatre Summer Concert Series at Thompson's Point ~

Aug 14; DC Washington The Anthem ~

Aug 16: VA Richmond Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ~

Aug 17: NC Charlotte Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

* with Guerilla Toss

^ with Too Many Zooz

~ with Fishbone

Tickets go on-sale Friday, February 23 at 10AM local time.

Get tickets.