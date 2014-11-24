Primordial unveil stunning new video!

Like Neurosis, Primordial have that rare ability to write riffs so physical and elemental they sound like they’re in the process of being ripped from the earth.

Case in point: the track Babel’s Tower, taken from the band’s latest album, Where Greater Men Have Fallen, and now a stunning, cinematic video that Metal Hammer is very proud to offer as a UK-exclusive first showing. At once a deeply personal exorcism and a song plugged deeply into the enflamed, fist-raising heart of heavy metal, Babel’s Tower is an eight-minute epic and the accompanying video, set among their native Irish hills is equally mesmerising. A glacial and beautifully shot rite of burial that isn’t for the squeamish, in particular those with a mortal fear of maggots, this sets a new visual bar, while resonating perfectly with Primordial’s tendon-straining journey of catharsis. Take a deep breath and lose yourself in Babel’s Tower below!

Primordial headline their Redemption Festival in Dublin on November 28-29 and are playing the UK with Malthusian on these dates below.

Glasgow Audio - February 5

Manchester Sound Control - February 6

London Islington Academy - February 7