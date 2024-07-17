Start a new chapter this Prime Day with discounts on some of our favourite books about music

There's only a few hours of Amazon Prime Day left, with the two-day online summer sales event wrapping up just before midnight tonight - so before the deal doors slam shut, the Louder team have picked some of their favourite music-related books that are on sale for Prime Day.

The first discount to catch our eye was a 21% saving on the first entry in Mark Lewisohn’s extensive history of The Beatles titled All These Years: Volume One: Tune In. Amazon have cut the price on the 960-page hardcover from £40 to £31.43 - a bit of a steal given the amount of work Lewisohn ploughed into researching and writing this behemoth. If you're in the US, the paperback version is down from $24 to $18.42 at Amazon.

All These Years: Volume One: Was £40, now £31.43

A staggering book about the history of The Beatles which has been meticulously researched by author Mark Lewisohn. While this book is a hefty deep dive into the the world's most famous band - it's just the first part of a trilogy. Buy it with 21% off at Amazon.

Speaking of The Beatles, our next Prime Day pick goes to Paul McCartney’s 2003 book The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present which Amazon have reduced from £22 to £16.99. In the book, he goes into detail about the lyrics and history about a total of 161 songs - and there’s even space for more than 100 images from the former Beatle’s personal archives, along with handwritten texts and more.

For something of a change of pace, next up we have Motley Crue’s notorious autobiography The Dirt, which is down from £20 to just £8.23. Many of you will have seen the Netflix doc from a few years ago, but if you’ve not delved into the source material, now’s your chance.

We head stateside for our next Prime Day discount and this one is a 52% price reduction on Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass which Amazon have reduced from $90 to $43.29. Even if you don’t like Rush, this is still a must-have thanks to the beautiful photography and the detailed history of the bass guitar.

The History Of Goth: Was £25, now £17.98

John Robb’s brilliant book examining the goth movement is down by 28% this Prime Day - and it’s a highly recommended read. There’s plenty of great interviews inside its 548 pages and while many of the names will be familiar, there are others mentioned that’ll send you scurrying down a pitch-black rabbit hole to discover their music. Essential reading.

The Story Of 4AD: Was £19.99, now £14.99

Martin Aston goes behind the scenes to chart the history and legacy of famous indie label 4AD with the book focusing on the 80s and 90s era. Artists like Cocteau Twins, Dead Can Dance and Pixies called this label home - and it’s a wonderful treat to kick back with. Buy from Amazon.

If you prefer audiobooks, or enjoy listening while doing household chores, this Prime Day you can get three months of Audible for free if you sign up before July 31.

This gives you access to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon Originals - and that means you can listen to Judas Priest legend Rob Halford narrate his books Confess and Biblical: Rob Halford’s Heavy Metal Scriptures, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson read through his autobiography What Does This Button Do? or kick back and listen to Rush’s Geddy Lee reading his brilliant memoir My Effin’ Life. Ans that's just the tip of the iceberg.