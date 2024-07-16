Our highest-ranked Sony PS-LX310BT turntable is on sale for a ridiculously low price this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is hitting its stride on both sides of the Atlantic - and we’re delighted to see plenty of head-spinning Prime Day turntable deals start to come in - including this particular 5-star Sony record player discount in both the US and UK.

The Bluetooth-enabled Sony PS-LX310BT holds the no.1 position in our guide to the best Bluetooth turntables and the price is down from $249.99/£239 to $178/£189 on Amazon right now, making this a Prime Day deal not to miss.

Sony PS-LX310BT: Was $249.99, now $178

Balancing awesome audio with great design, the belt-driven Sony PS-LX310BT is well worth a look if you're after a new turntable this Prime Day - especially with 29% off the list price.

Sony PS-LX310BT: Was £239, now £189

This two-speed Sony unit is a light turntable that doesn't cut corners when it comes to music quality and it would make an ideal starter record player as it's simple to set up and use.

So why do we rate the Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable so highly? The first thing is that it’s straightforward and fuss-free to set up straight out of the box - and that, along with the turntable being fully automatic, makes it a great choice for those just starting out on their vinyl journey.

Design-wise, it’s minimalist and lightweight, coming in at just 3.5kg and there’s only a few controls to get things spinning along nicely. It’s a two-speed, belt-driven unit with built-in phono preamp and has an aluminium die-cast platter which helps the Sony PS-LX310BT retain stability while you rock out.

This model can also be paired with up to eight devices simultaneously, so you can hook up your speakers, headphones and soundbar for a bit of welcome flexibility.

Overall, it’s an excellent option, especially at this price, with our five-star review stating that it “delivered a lively, entertaining listen, and it performed competently across all ranges.”

