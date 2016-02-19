Trending

Primal Scream: Chaosmosis

High-voltage disco-punk heavyweights return with more energy than originality.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

Struggling to reclaim their mojo in recent years, following the departure of Mani and Kevin Shields, Primal Scream have yet to deliver a killer album this century to match their beloved 1990s peaks.

Chaosmosis is not an explosive comeback, but it does at least contain flickers of the band’s lysergic disco-punk magic. Guest vocalists include LA sibling trio Haim, who back Bobby Gillespie on the syncopated retro-psych groove_ Trippin’ On Your Love_, which sounds like a watered-down Screamadelica out-take, and the more stomping 100 Per Cent Or Nothing.

The young singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira also lends her sultry sighs to the shimmering electro-rock duet Where The Light Gets In. There are shades of New Order on the prowling synth-pop chanson (Feeling Like A) Demon Again, while the crepuscular chamber-folk ballad Private Wars radiates a fragile, breathy melancholy.

The Scream always talk a good fight, billing their 11th studio album as a statement of beauty in dark times. But, as on many previous occasions, a lack of melodic muscle and lyrical depth hobbles Gillespie’s world-conquering ambitions.