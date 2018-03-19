Presto Ballet postpone European tour dates

Presto Ballet have been forced to postpone their European tour dates.

They were due to play a string of dates, including shows with Mystery and an appearance at the Winter’s End festival on April 27-29.

But due to personal reasons affecting guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, they’ve had to cancel those planned performances.

Vanderhoof says: “Due to the situation with my mother’s estate since her passing, I sadly will not be able to meet the touring commitments with Presto Ballet this April.

“I deeply wish the circumstances were different as these shows meant a lot to us. We will be discussing make-up shows very soon and we will also have some info on our upcoming new release very soon. Thanks to all for your understanding!”

It’s now been confirmed that Damian Wilson will appear in their place for the shows with Mystery and Midnight Sun, while Presto Ballet’s slot at Winter’s End will now be taken by Tiger Moth Tales.

Stephen Lambe of Sonicbond Promotions, who is co-ordinating both Winter’s End and the UK leg of Mystery’s UK tour, says: “We wish Kurdt and the other guys at Presto Ballet all the best in what is a difficult time for them – and we really hope to see them back in the UK as soon as they can make it.

“Tiger Moth Tales’ performance at Summer’s End in 2016 is one of the best-loved of recent years, and we’re looking forward to seeing what they can do with a longer, early evening set on the Sunday of Winter’s End.

“Meanwhile, we’re very grateful to Damian for stepping into the other dates at short notice. We’re thrilled to be working with him again.”

Wilson will appear at the following Mystery shows: April 22 at The Robin, Bilston; April 23 at The Musician, Leicester and on April 24 at the Boston Music Rooms, London.