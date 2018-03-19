The Tangent’s Andy Tillison to support PFM in London

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have announced that The Tangent’s Andy Tillison will support them on their London date in May.

The Italian outfit will play at the city’s O2 Academy Islington on May 17, with The Tangent leader set to perform a solo show on the night.

Tillison says: “As a long-term fan of both PFM – since age 14 – and the broader movement of Rock Progressivo Italiano in general, I’m delighted to be invited to play this concert – it’s a big honour.

“I am planning a varied show of songs and improvisation which I hope will sit comfortably alongside the evening’s main attraction!”

PFM will also play at Southampton’s The 1865 on May 16 in support of their latest studio album Emotional Tattoos, with support for that show still to be announced.

The two UK dates are part of a wider tour, which is set to continue in Italy on March 24. Find a full list of their upcoming live dates below.

Mar 24: Montecatini Terme Nuovo Teatro Verdi, Italy

Apr 20: Sao Paulo Espaço das Américas, Brazil

Apr 21: Rio de Janeiro Vivo Rio, Brazil

Apr 22: Porto Alegre Teatro do Bourbon Country, Brazil

Apr 23: Belo Horizonte Grande Teatro do Palácio das Artes, Brazil

Apr 25: Buenos Aires Teatro Coliseo, Argentina

Apr 27: Concepción Teatro Universidad, Chile

Apr 29: Santiago de Chile Teatro Oriente, Chile

Apr 30: Lima venue tba, Peru

May 03: Ciudad de Mexico BlackBerry Hall, Mexico)

May 06, 2018 Gettysburg Majestic Theater, PA

May 07: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 08: Chicago Reggies Rock Club, IL

May 12: Legnano Teatro Galleria, Italy

May 16: Southampton The 1865, UK

May 17: London O2 Academy Islington, UK