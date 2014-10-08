Trending

PREMIERE: Oozing Wound – Going Through The Motions Til I Die video

By Metal Hammer  

Check out the new video from Oozing Wound

As the responses to our current Ebola ‘crisis’ has made clear, the end of the world is going to more Seinfeld than 2012 and the seismographs having a fit will be jacked into the frenzied course of human stupidity rather than some cinematic, city-levelling disaster. Meanwhile, looking down on the whole sorry mess will be Chicago’s Oozing Wound, a band whose combination of sneering misanthropy, absurdist humour and more killer hooks than Leatherface and his extended clan sound like an acute response to our hell-in-our-cheap-knockoff-handbasket times.

With their lo-fi, snarling and groove-wracked new album Earth Suck due to issue forth from the unsavoury loins of Thrill Jockey Records on October 21st, the power trio are offering a sordid peek in the form of a madcap video for the album’s opening track, and an up-you to apostrophe pedants everywhere, Going Through The Motions Til I Die. With a running narrative taking aim at posers and impostors, and ending up with a lot of blood on their hands, it just goes to show how much fun you can have with a bit of imagination and a healthy dollop of hate.

