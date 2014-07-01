PREMIERE: King 810 – Fat Around The Heart video

If you've been following Hammer for the past few weeks you'll know all about King 810 and their controversial lifestyle. And now we've got the bleak new video for the hyperviolent Fat Around The Heart.

King 810 are due to release their debut album Memoirs of A Murderer on 18th August through Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it on iTunes here.

The band are scheduled to come over to the UK this September on the Download Freezed Over tour, check out the dates below!

Tue 23rd Sep – Thekla, Bristole

Wed 24th Sep – Classic Grand, glasgow

Thu 25th Sep – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Fri 26th Sep – O2 Academy Islington, London

Sat 27th Sep – Academy 3, Manchester