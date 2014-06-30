King 810 singer has assault case dropped by court

An assault case against King 810 frontman David Gunn has been dismissed by a US court, according to the band.

However, bassist Gene Gill will have to appear in court again to answer a charge of ‘Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder’.

According to a statement on the band’s Facebook page, the judge at Flint Michigan’s 68th District Court today dismissed the charges against Gunn, 28.

The pair were said to have been involved in a bar brawl in October last year and were arrested as they tried to board a plane bound for the UK this month. The band were due to appear at Download but were forced to pull out at the last minute as Gunn and Gill were in police custody.

The statement on the band’s Facebook suggests their bail condititons were changed and the band are now free to tour again.

It says: “The case against David Gunn was just dismissed by the judge. The case against Gene was bound over to circuit court. Bond was amended for travel. See you in San Bernardino for Mayhem.”